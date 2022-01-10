Horry County government offices limit capacity inside facilities due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – An increase in COVID-19 cases has forced Horry County to make changes at its government buildings.

Starting on Monday, Horry County government offices will limit capacity inside facilities.

There are 63 positive cases among government employees and 53 employees are in quarantine while they wait for their test results. Nineteen of the positive cases are in the Fire/EMS department.

“Like many other organizations in our community, our staffing levels are being impacted by the latest surge in the virus and we ask for your patience at this time,” the Horry County government sent out in a statement.

The South Strand office for the Auditor is closed and the Treasurer’s Office at the location is drive-thru only until further notice due the surge in COVID-19 cases. Other locations will remain open to the public.

Anyone entering a government building is strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Also, anyone planning to visit the Horry County Government and Justice Center should be prepared to check in with staff located in the atrium of the facility. Visitors may also be asked to wait in the atrium or outside depending on how many people are already inside the facility.

Horry County government is strongly encouraging people to handle their business online when it is possible. It also encourages everyone to call the offices before visiting the facilities to get the latest information on changes due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.