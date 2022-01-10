Submit a Tip
Florence City Council reenacts city-limit mask mandate

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence City Council voted Monday to reenact the emergency order establishing a mask mandate within city limits for the next 60 days.

The Council voted 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing “Emergency Ordinance 2021-30 in response to the COVID-19 emergency.”

The vote had been deferred from the December 13 meeting “because of potential spikes during the holidays. Councilman Chaquez McCall also challenged the city to get its vaccination rate up to 70% at the Dec. meeting.

Mr. Jim Peterson, City Attorney, said the current state of the law in the state gives local governments the authority to mandate masks and enforce them through civil infraction punishment.

The ordinance does not apply to schools or daycares.

Council will revisit the mandate in 60 days.

