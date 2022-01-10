FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds & falling temperatures, here comes the cold!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As quick as the rain moved in overnight, it’s quickly moving right back out this morning as the cold front pushes through the area. Temperatures continue to fall with our official high for today already happening at midnight with a reading of 62° in Myrtle Beach and 58° in Florence.

Highs only reach the upper 40s this afternoon. (WMBF)

Winds will be breezy today as the northerly winds not only bring in the colder air but help clear us out behind the front. What will be a mostly cloudy start will turn mostly sunny for today pretty quickly. Unfortunately, highs won’t respond. We struggle to climb out of the upper 40s for temperatures this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a struggle. Most of the day is spent in the 30s. (WMBF)

We’ve been talking about this cold air coming in for more than week now. Tonight will be the start of the cold blast as overnight temperatures fall into the upper 20s inland. Here at the beaches, we will fall to 30° with a cold Tuesday morning on tap. Extra layers, coats and the seat warmers will be needed for tomorrow as highs only climb into the low 40s. That’s it. A few spots, mainly north of I-95, won’t get out of the 30s for tomorrow afternoon!

Get ready for the coldest morning this season with temperatures in the lower 20s inland. (WMBF)

The coldest night of the season arrives Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. A hard freeze is likely as we fall into the lower 20s inland and the upper 20s here in the Grand Strand. We attempt to rebound a bit through mid-week but we’ll keep the afternoons in the middle 50s through the end of the workweek.

Highs fall into the lower 40s by Tuesday before climbing back into the 50s for the rest of the week. (WMBF)

