Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for abducted teen

(Middle): Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday.
(Middle): Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help in finding a teenager who was last seen early Sunday morning.

Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday with her boyfriend and his mother.
Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday with her boyfriend and his mother.(WITN)

Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. with her boyfriend, Tripp Wynne, 15, and his mother, Rebecca Caton, 35, who is accused of first degree kidnapping.

(Left to right): Rebecca Lynn Caton, 35, and Tripp Wynne, 15.
(Left to right): Rebecca Lynn Caton, 35, and Tripp Wynne, 15.(WITN)

Authorities said felony warrants have been issued for Caton. She was last seen driving a 2005 Gold Nissan Altima with a license plate TJH9385.

The three were last known to be in Virginia Sunday, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office or report to your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

