Bethune sets goals for her second term as Myrtle Beach mayor

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mayor Brenda Bethune is heading into her second term as the leader of Myrtle Beach and she said a major focus for her is revitalizing the city’s downtown area.

Bethune said less than four years into the downtown revitalization plan they already have so many great projects finished, others are near completion and some are on schedule to begin soon.

She added that she is extremely passionate about Myrtle Beach and all the community has to offer. One of her biggest hopes is to create a city that when people come, they don’t want to leave.

“I want Myrtle Beach to be a place where our young people want to stay here, that even though they go off to school, we want to create a city to be a place where they can come back and start their business and raise their families. So when I take the oath of office, it is something that is so deeply passionate to me because I love this place, and making it better is a passion of mine,” said Bethune.

WMBF News also asked Bethune about the responsibility of this role, not just to achieve those goals but also the responsibility of having a younger generation look up to her.

“The fact that people, young people do see me as a role model I do take that seriously and I hope that what I always exhibit to them is strength and dignity a demine that is respectable and kind and someone who is very very human,” said Bethune.

Bethune and three city council members will take their oath of office on Tuesday at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.

Bethune said she’s excited to start this next term and to see what 2022 will look like.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Bethune sets goals for her second term as Myrtle Beach mayor
