Average gas prices in Myrtle Beach fall nearly two cents over last week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There was a slight dip in prices at the pump in Myrtle Beach over the last week.

A GasBuddy survey of nearly 200 gas stations found the average price in Myrtle Beach fell 1.8 cents last week, averaging about $2.95 per gallon. It’s less than the South Carolina average which stands at $2.98 a gallon.

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach are 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but are still 85.5 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $2.76 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.24, according to GasBuddy price reports.

“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle. Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

