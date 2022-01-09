Submit a Tip
UPDATE: Two children dead, another injured in Jackson fire

The Aiken County Coroner confirms a 7-year-old and 12-year-old girl were killed in Sunday's...
The Aiken County Coroner confirms a 7-year-old and 12-year-old girl were killed in Sunday's early morning fire.
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two children have died in a house fire off Charles Street. They also report one other child was injured in the fire.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the two children as 12-year-old Annabella Burress and 7-year-old Azriel Burress. The coroner’s office says they were sisters.

According to dispatch, crews responded to the scene sometime after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they’ll be investigating the cause of the fire. News 12 asked the sheriff’s office if an adult was home at the time, but the sheriff’s office said they were unable to answer while still in the early stages of their investigation.

The two girls’ bodies will be sent to Newberry, South Carolina for autopsy.

This is an on going story. Check back for details.

