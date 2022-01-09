Submit a Tip
Silver Alert issued for missing Lumberton man

Donald Ray Graham
Donald Ray Graham(NCDPS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A Silver Alert has been issued as authorities search for a missing Lumberton man.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said 46-year-old Donald Ray Graham was last seen at 602 North Sycamore Street in Lumberton wearing a black hat and black boots.

He’s also reported to be 5′6″ and 130 pounds.

Officials said Graham is believed to be suffering from dementia to some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

