Lots of money to spend as SC lawmakers start 2022 session

South Carolina lawmakers return to Columbia on Tuesday with a lot of money to spend.
South Carolina lawmakers return to Columbia on Tuesday with a lot of money to spend.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina lawmakers return to Columbia on Tuesday with a lot of money to spend.

The General Assembly has some $4 billion extra to spend between the booming economy, federal COVID-19 relief money and money set aside in case the economy crashed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are plenty of suggestions ranging from widening Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia to building Interstate 73 to improving sewer systems and rural broadband internet access.

State employees and teachers want raises and the state health department says it needs a new lab.

Medical marijuana and a hate crimes bill also are likely to be debated in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of homes along Highway 707
.
WMBF News at 6 p.m. Jan. 6
Family seeking justice, clues in Peter Franco murder case
AFT offers $5k to solve Peter Franco's year old cold case
‘It’s not gotten much easier:’ Family seeking clues, justice in Peter Franco murder case