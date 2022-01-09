Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Coldest weather so far this season arrives soon

The cold front ushers in a round of rain overnight
The cold front ushers in a round of rain overnight
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front Monday morning will usher in a much colder week ahead.

After a warm Sunday, big changes arrive overnight. A cold front will bring a quick round of downpours through the area, best chances right around midnight. Most of the rain exits by sunrise Monday morning. The clouds will take a bit longer to clear but sunny skies should return by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures quickly fall as this cold front moves through. We’ll struggle to climb out of the upper 40s Monday afternoon. Temperatures continue to plummet with Tuesday featuring the coldest weather so far this season. Afternoon highs will only climb to 40° on Tuesday.

A hard freeze is likely Wednesday morning as we all fall into the middle 20s. We attempt to rebound a bit through mid-week but we’ll keep the afternoons in the middle 50s through the end of the workweek.

After a warm Sunday, temperatures take a dip this week
After a warm Sunday, temperatures take a dip this week

Heavy rain arrives early Monday morning
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Sunday, much colder weather returns soon

