Two injured, expected to be OK after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain

The accident happened Friday evening
Beech Mountain
Beech Mountain(Steve Ohnesorge/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - Two skiers were taken to an area hospital Friday evening after a hydrant was damaged and sprayed over guests on a ski lift at Beech Mountain Resort.

Beech Mountain Resort Management told WBTV a guest skied into the hydrant while snowmaking operations were underway. A chair with other guests was above the hydrant at the time of the accident, causing those passengers to get wet.

“Our operations and safety team worked diligently to unload the lift and drain the system safely,” resort management said in a prepared statement.

Two people were taken to an area hospital by Avery County EMS and are expected to be OK. The person who skied into the hydrant was not injured.

Operations the next day were not impacted.

Below is the full statement from Beech Mountain Resort Management:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

