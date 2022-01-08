Submit a Tip
SC governor proposes overhaul to school funding formula

South Carolina’s governor is proposing a simplification of the formula the state uses to pay...
South Carolina's governor is proposing a simplification of the formula the state uses to pay its portion for public schools.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s governor is proposing a simplification of the formula the state uses to pay its portion for public schools.

The education staff for Gov. Henry McMaster says the new formula put into his budget plan submitted to lawmakers will increase flexibility and accountability and help out poorer districts.

The proposal sends money based on the student-teacher ratio and minimum teacher salaries instead of the confusing arrays of formulas currently used.

Districts would have more flexibility on how to spend the money, whether be on administrators, raises for teachers or smaller class sizes.

But they would be audited and have to post their budgets and expenditures online for anyone to see.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

