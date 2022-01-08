Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities headed Saturday to the last known residence of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year.

Harmony Montgomery disappeared in 2019 at age 5. Law enforcement agencies planned to continue the investigation into her disappearance at a home in Manchester, said state Attorney General John M. Formella, Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Details were not released.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have been arrested on charges related to her well-being.

Harmony Montgomery
Harmony Montgomery(WCAX)

Adam Montgomery, 31, was charged with counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody. Kayla Montgomery, 31, was charged one with welfare fraud on suspicion of obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony at a time when the girl was not living with Kayla and Adam.

The two have entered not guilty pleas.

Police are still requesting help from the public in locating Harmony, Formella said in a statement. Anyone with information can call 603-203-6060, he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
‘A sad day for this community:’ Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire
SC Earthquakes
FIRST ALERT: South Carolina’s fault lines and earthquake history
An enginnering firm pulled a proposal to bring thousands of homes to the Burgess area of Horry...
Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of new homes, development along Highway 707
What is now woods behind Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 could soon be hundreds of apartments.
Hundreds of new apartments could be on the way for Highways 544, 501

Latest News

Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of homes along Highway 707
Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of homes along Highway 707
.
WMBF News at 6 p.m. Jan. 6
A sea lion on San Diego freeway was guided to safety by good Samaritans. (Source: ONSCENE.TV...
Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway
A sea lion on San Diego freeway was guided to safety by good Samaritans. (Source: ONSCENE.TV...
Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway