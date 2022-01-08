Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a homicide in the Pee Dee.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Saturday that deputies, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the 8500 block of Highway 72, east of Lumberton.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.