Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County, sheriff says

(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a homicide in the Pee Dee.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Saturday that deputies, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the 8500 block of Highway 72, east of Lumberton.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
‘A sad day for this community:’ Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire
SC Earthquakes
FIRST ALERT: South Carolina’s fault lines and earthquake history
An enginnering firm pulled a proposal to bring thousands of homes to the Burgess area of Horry...
Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of new homes, development along Highway 707
What is now woods behind Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 could soon be hundreds of apartments.
Hundreds of new apartments could be on the way for Highways 544, 501

Latest News

.
Florence County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam footage from fatal officer-involved shooting
Catilia Chestnut
Conway woman sentenced to 1 year in DUI crash that killed 9-year-old daughter
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
Suspect fatally shot by Florence County deputy was armed
Suspect fatally shot by Florence County deputy was armed