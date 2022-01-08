Horry Co. Police investigating accidental shooting at hotel

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Police are investigating after a person was shot after accidentally firing a gun Friday night.

According to HCPD Lieutenant Jesse Ard, it happened at a hotel on the north end of the county.

Ard said the person accidentally shot the gun, hitting themself.

The individual went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Ard said.

