Horry Co. Police investigating accidental shooting at hotel
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Police are investigating after a person was shot after accidentally firing a gun Friday night.
According to HCPD Lieutenant Jesse Ard, it happened at a hotel on the north end of the county.
Ard said the person accidentally shot the gun, hitting themself.
The individual went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Ard said.
