Getting fit in 2022 with North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Are one of your resolutions to be more active in the new year? If so, North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center has something for everyone.

From swimming pools to an indoor track, classes, and a gym you’ll be equipped to find an exercise that fits your lifestyle. We loved getting active with Fitness Fun with Derrion and learning about all the amenities.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

