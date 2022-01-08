FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Sunday, much colder weather returns soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the warmth Sunday, the coldest weather so far this season arrives soon!

Temperatures turn much warmer Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Afternoon highs push close to 70° with clouds increasing late in the day. Despite the clouds, most of the day will be rain-free.

The cold front is set to arrive overnight Sunday with a round of heavy rain. The heaviest of the rain arrives around midnight with quick clearing into sunrise Monday. Temperatures will be dropping through the day Monday, falling into the upper 40s by the afternoon.

Tuesday will be the coldest day so far as afternoon temperatures only climb to around 40°. We’ll quickly drop overnight with a hard freeze, the middle 20s, expected for Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will slowly climb next week but hold in the 50s through Friday afternoon.

The next big drop arrives next week (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.