FIRST ALERT: One day warm up followed by coldest weather so far this season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An active weather pattern will continue and bring several more rounds of big changes.

This afternoon will feature a dramatic warm up from Saturday’s chill. As a southerly wind develops, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s to near 70. It will be a nice day to get outside and enjoy the warmth as skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through most of the day until an overcast develops by the late afternoon and evening.

A brief warm up for this afternoon. (WMBF)

A strong cold front will drop into the Carolinas by tonight. This front will bring a period of steady rain to the area although no thunderstorms are expected. Rain will continue through most of the night before tapering off around sunrise on Monday when the cold front moves off shore.

Rain arrives with a strong cold front tonight. (WMBF)

Much colder air - potentially the coldest so far this season - will rush into the area on Monday. Morning temperatures in the 50s to near 60 will steadily fall through the day reaching the middle and upper 40s by the afternoon. A few showers early Monday morning will give way to increasing sunshine through the day.

The coldest temperatures of the season arrive by Tuesday. (WMBF)

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s for most areas. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny but very cold with afternoon temperatures only in the upper 30s to near 40.

The coldest of the weather settles in for Tuesday night when inland areas drop into the lower 20s and the Grand Strand drops into the middle to upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.