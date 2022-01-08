Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: One day warm up followed by coldest weather so far this season

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An active weather pattern will continue and bring several more rounds of big changes.

This afternoon will feature a dramatic warm up from Saturday’s chill. As a southerly wind develops, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s to near 70. It will be a nice day to get outside and enjoy the warmth as skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through most of the day until an overcast develops by the late afternoon and evening.

A brief warm up for this afternoon.
A brief warm up for this afternoon.(WMBF)

A strong cold front will drop into the Carolinas by tonight. This front will bring a period of steady rain to the area although no thunderstorms are expected. Rain will continue through most of the night before tapering off around sunrise on Monday when the cold front moves off shore.

Rain arrives with a strong cold front tonight.
Rain arrives with a strong cold front tonight.(WMBF)

Much colder air - potentially the coldest so far this season - will rush into the area on Monday. Morning temperatures in the 50s to near 60 will steadily fall through the day reaching the middle and upper 40s by the afternoon. A few showers early Monday morning will give way to increasing sunshine through the day.

The coldest temperatures of the season arrive by Tuesday.
The coldest temperatures of the season arrive by Tuesday.(WMBF)

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s for most areas. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny but very cold with afternoon temperatures only in the upper 30s to near 40.

The coldest of the weather settles in for Tuesday night when inland areas drop into the lower 20s and the Grand Strand drops into the middle to upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is recovering after a water rescue Friday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area.
1 injured after water rescue in Carolina Forest
Police lights
Horry County police investigating accidental shooting at hotel
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
A gun and target symbol.
1 seriously injured in Florence shooting
Catilia Chestnut
Conway woman sentenced to 1 year in DUI crash that killed 9-year-old daughter

Latest News

Saturday forecast
Heavy rain arrives early Monday morning
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Sunday, much colder weather returns soon
.
FIRST ALERT: Windy & colder day ahead, chilly start to the weekend
Here comes the next shot of cold air!
FIRST ALERT: Windy & colder day ahead, chilly start to the weekend