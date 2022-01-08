Family of Columbia man who police say was killed by his girlfriend, speaks out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The family of 26-year-old Terrell Sims, who Columbia Police say was shot and killed by his girlfriend, is speaking out.

Sims was reported missing by Taylor Wardlaw, his girlfriend, on December 22, according to authorities. On Thursday, the Columbia Police Department charged Wardlaw with Sims’ murder.

Marcella Sims Jacobs, Sims’ twin sister, said it’s not like her brother to disappear like that.

“I grew up with him,” she said. “This is my twin brother. I know what he would do and wouldn’t do.”

Jacobs said Wardlaw was calling her multiple times a day, crying and saying that she couldn’t function without Sims.

“The more she told her story the more I was just like, ‘Something’s not sounding right,’” Jacobs said.

In one text message from December 25 that Jacobs shared, Wardlaw told Jacobs that she misses Sims.

Jacobs said she was suspicious of Wardlaw because her story kept changing, and the details surrounding her brother’s disappearance didn’t make sense to her.

“I guess she felt like I believed everything she was saying so she really kept confiding in me,” she said. “And little did she know every time she was confiding in me it was just her telling on herself little by little.”

Wardlaw organized a search for her boyfriend in the same area where police discovered his body on Wednesday near a creek off Monticello Road.

Columbia Police arrested Wardlaw Thursday and charged her with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. According to investigators, Sims was shot multiple times.

“The shocker in it is how you still on the phone with me crying hard now crying,” Jacobs said. “You know, before she got arrested she was just crying on the phone with me.”

Jacobs said Sims was a loving, caring father, friend and brother.

“He was my protector,” she said. “He would always protect me no matter what I was experiencing. Or as far as we went through so much hurt in our childhood and we have always been close, he’s always been there. He always showed love to everybody.”

Losing her twin brother has been a tough reality to digest, Jacobs said.

“I ain’t eaten since yesterday,” she said. “I might try to eat a banana, but I haven’t eaten since yesterday because I’m dealing with it differently. Because I’m trying to be tough because he wouldn’t want me crying, he wouldn’t want me all over the place like that. But it hurts to know that, a person, you know I let her into my life and I don’t normally mess with people like that.”

Despite the deception and the pain, Jacobs forgives Wardlaw.

“At the end of the day, I forgive her for what she did because I can’t have hate in my heart,” she said. “I can’t live like that. We have to forgive those who hurt us because god forgives us all. I can’t walk around with hate in my heart.”

Jacobs has organized a GoFundMe to honor her brother’s legacy. All the funds will be split among his children.

Police say additional arrests or charged related to this case are possible.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.