Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.
Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a Chinese American man who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries.

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31 and that the attack has now been deemed a homicide.

Forty-nine-year-old Jarrod Powell was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crimes charges. A message was left seeking comment with his lawyers.

Prosecutors say Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

