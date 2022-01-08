Submit a Tip
2 women identified in alleged Virginia shopping cart serial killer investigation

By WJLA
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WJLA) - As Fairfax County Police continue to investigate an alleged serial killer, the department may have a lead after identifying two more victims, who the suspect may have met on dating apps.

The two women have been identified as 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown from Washington D.C. and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison from California.

Their remains were found in a container near a motel in Alexandria, Virginia on Dec. 15. authorities said.

“Our division interacted with Stephanie’s daughter Destiny who told us she was a beloved mother and an even better grandmother. Kevin Davis said, Chief of Fairfax County Police Department. He added saying, “She was the kindest person and helped everyone and would give you her last dime. And her mom said that she wanted everyone to know that Cheyenne had a huge heart, and she was trusting and thought of everyone as her friend.”

Davis says Anthony Eugene Robinson, who is from New York, remains their primary suspect in these homicides.

A fifth death investigation discovered another woman who was found dead in a shopping cart in Washington D.C., wearing only a blanket.

Brown was the last to be seen with Robinson when she was reported missing in October.

Detectives believe that Robinson has been using dating apps like “Plenty of Fish” and “Tagged” to find his victims.

Investigators announced they are still searching for survivors to gather more information.

“In particular missing females who may fit the profile of our four victims, Davis said.”

“What we really need is information about previous contacts. Because this case is not about shopping carts, it’s about a serial killer,” Ed O’Carroll said, Commander Chief of the Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau.

