1 seriously injured in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was seriously hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Saturday.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 1600 block of East Pine Street at around 1:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting victim in the area.

Police were able to locate the victim in the roadway. The victim was then taken to the hospital, and officials said they were reportedly in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

