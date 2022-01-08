Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 seriously injured in Florence shooting

A gun and target symbol.
A gun and target symbol.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was seriously hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Saturday.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 1600 block of East Pine Street at around 1:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting victim in the area.

Police were able to locate the victim in the roadway. The victim was then taken to the hospital, and officials said they were reportedly in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
‘A sad day for this community:’ Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire
SC Earthquakes
FIRST ALERT: South Carolina’s fault lines and earthquake history
An enginnering firm pulled a proposal to bring thousands of homes to the Burgess area of Horry...
Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of new homes, development along Highway 707
What is now woods behind Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 could soon be hundreds of apartments.
Hundreds of new apartments could be on the way for Highways 544, 501

Latest News

Sims was reported missing by his Taylor Wardlaw, his girlfriend, on December 22, according to...
Family of Columbia man who police say was killed by his girlfriend, speaks out
Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County, sheriff says
.
Florence County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam footage from fatal officer-involved shooting
Catilia Chestnut
Conway woman sentenced to 1 year in DUI crash that killed 9-year-old daughter