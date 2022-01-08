1 injured after water rescue in Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is recovering after a water rescue in the Carolina Forest area.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said crews were at the scene near The Hulk Bike & Run Park, just off the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday.

C shift crews were on scene yesterday at “The Hulk” for a rope rescue. E6, T6, R1, T5, HCFR M36, Safety 3, Battalion 3 and Battalion 4 safely rescued one victim from the waterfront using a rope system. HCFR transported one patient to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/81TqZSyCcT — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) January 8, 2022

Officials said the person hurt was rescued from the waterfront using a rope system. Horry County Fire Rescue later transported them to the hospital.

No further details were provided on their condition.

