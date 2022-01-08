Submit a Tip
1 injured after water rescue in Carolina Forest

One person is recovering after a water rescue Friday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is recovering after a water rescue in the Carolina Forest area.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said crews were at the scene near The Hulk Bike & Run Park, just off the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday.

Officials said the person hurt was rescued from the waterfront using a rope system. Horry County Fire Rescue later transported them to the hospital.

No further details were provided on their condition.

