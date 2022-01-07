Submit a Tip
SCHP: 1 killed in early morning Marion crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash on Marion County.

According to SCHP, just after midnight Friday a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder heading north on Hwy. 501 near Spencer Court overcorrected after veering to the right. The vehicle overturned, ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.

SCHP said the driver was announced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

