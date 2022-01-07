Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game

A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who...
A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.(JohnAlexandr // Canva)
By Andrew Masse
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete in Connecticut who died from an accident during a hockey game.

According to WFSB, a student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The athlete’s name was not released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
‘A sad day for this community:’ Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire
Peter Franco, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was shot and killed while traveling home from work in the...
ATF offers $5K reward for info on Horry County shooting that left bystander dead
SC Earthquakes
FIRST ALERT: South Carolina’s fault lines and earthquake history
An enginnering firm pulled a proposal to bring thousands of homes to the Burgess area of Horry...
Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of new homes, development along Highway 707
1 hurt after shooting in Myrtle Beach, police investigating

Latest News

Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of homes along Highway 707
Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of homes along Highway 707
.
WMBF News at 6 p.m. Jan. 6
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents returning to court, teen waives hearing in Michigan school shooting
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close as police arrest suspect 35 years later
The FDA has cut down on the wait for those seeking to get their Moderna vaccine booster.
FDA cuts interval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster