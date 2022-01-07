Grande Dunes residents expressing concerns about proposed apartment complex

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some neighbors in the Grande Dunes community say they’re upset over a proposed project, which they say is shaping up to be a bit too big for their neighborhood.

Development Resource Group and its team of developers are creating what’s being referred to as a unique apartment complex in Myrtle Beach.

The proposed complex is called Cottages at Cane Patch, and it would encompass the land located between 71st and 76th Avenue North, right off Highway 17 in Grande Dunes.

The project would take up around 26 acres of land, and be home to a 305-unit apartment complex. The entire development would consist of 170 total buildings, some detached.

The developers presented updates to conceptual designs during Thursday’s Community Appearance Board meeting.

”The concept being, rather than developing traditional multi-family attached apartments, we see a growing demand for individual units that can be rented by families and retirees, that want some individual space but also communal space that can be shared amongst residents in the community. Yes, it’s relatively new. But it’s really just a re-imagining of apartment living in a townhome setting,” said Bradley Shuckhart, one of the developers.

Many of the board members said they’re pleased with how the project is shaping up and were happy to see the developers taking recommendations from previous meetings.

One board member stated the proposed idea is new to some residents, which is why they may be opposed.

But some people who live near the site feel otherwise, stating their objections have not been addressed.

“I don’t feel like our concerns were being heard,” said Michael Smith, who lives in Sienna Park. “I want to see a lot less density in this project. At least cut it in half.”

Smith said his neighborhood is near the proposed site for Cottages at Cane Patch, and that he’s deeply concerned about the density of the project.

He feels it will result in the area becoming more congested.

“Sienna Park is about the same acreage as this project,” said Smith. “We only have 78 homes in that acres and this one is going to have 305. The first proposal was for 305 units and this one is still 305 units. You can do math a lot of different ways but it’s still the same density as far as we can tell.”

Smith says he and some of his neighbors are worried about the impact of development projects in the area, and they want leaders to take more notice of those concerns.

“We realize the property can be and will be eventually developed, we just want to have some say-so as to the density. A lot of residents here in Horry County were very concerned about the unchecked growth that seems to be going on. Our main concern is the density of this project,” he said.

The project is in the conceptual stages, and the developers said the goal is to continue to modify the proposed plan with the board’s recommendations before submitting an application for final approval.

This proposed area is in a planned unit development (PUD). City leaders said that means there’s a PUD document that details an approved development agreement.

When it comes to this proposed project, all sub developments have to adhere to the PUD document.

