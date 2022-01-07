Georgetown Co. seeking veterans for Quilts of Valor

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Veterans in Georgetown County can get a quilt to honor them for their service.

Georgetown County officials are asking for nominations for Quilts of Valor for their April ceremony.

The organization recognizes the sacrifice of those who are serving or have served in the Armed forces.

Veterans will get a handmade quilt to hopefully bring them comfort and healing.

Any service member or veteran is eligible to receive a Quilt of Valor.

Nominations for the program can be submitted online and must be received by March 1. County officials also ask that a copy of the nomination form be submitted to their Veterans Affairs Office by email or fax.

