Funeral held today for fallen state trooper

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A funeral will be held Friday for the state trooper who was tragically killed in a crash Monday night.

Services for Trooper John Horton will be Friday in Rutherford County. A procession of law enforcement vehicles will escort his body at 11 a.m. from the funeral home to Isothermal Community College, where the visitation and funeral is taking place.

A public viewing will begin at 2 p.m. followed by a funeral at 5 p.m. Photos and videos will be shared on the Highway Patrol’s social media pages.

Trooper Horton died Monday night during a traffic stop. Horton and the driver he pulled over, Dusty Beck, were both hit and killed by another trooper who was responding to the scene. The trooper that hit them was Horton’s brother.

Horton was a 15-year veteran with the Highway Patrol. He leaves behind a wife and six kids.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.