Florence County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam footage from fatal officer-involved shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has released the body camera footage from the fatal deputy-involved shooting Wednesday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the deputy involved.

The incident occurred at the Southern Pines mobile home park off Howe Springs Road Wednesday, Jan. 5. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed the 27-year-old suspect, Abdul Timmons, of Florence, was fatally shot by the deputy.

During the chase portion of the bodycam footage, the deputy is heard telling Timmons he will be tased. Timmons pulls out a firearm and threatens the deputy.

SLED said the incident was the first officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year.

“SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter,” the agency said in a statement. “Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed.”

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy involved wasn’t hurt.

Sheriff Joye said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, as is customary.

The investigation is ongoing.

