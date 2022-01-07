FIRST ALERT: Windy & colder day ahead, chilly start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front has moved through and temperatures continue to fall across the region this morning. Our high temperature once again happened at midnight with a reading of 61° here on the Grand Strand and 58° inland. Every since midnight, those temperatures have started to fall along with the gusty winds behind the cold front.

Chilly and windy today! (WMBF)

Wind gusts today will be the noticeable thing as you step out the door. 25-35 mph wind gusts are likely at times today and a few locations could gusts up to 40 mph around sunrise. Temperatures will range from the middle and upper 30s this morning inland with the lower 40s on the sand. As northwesterly winds keep gusting today, our temperatures struggle to climb. Look for highs to only reach the middle and upper 40s today.

The coldest morning of the weekend arrives tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30. (WMBF)

Tonight will be the coldest night of the weekend. We will see temperatures drop into the mid-upper 20s inland with lows near 30 degrees along the Grand Strand. After a cold Saturday morning, not much changes for the afternoon. It’s not as windy but highs only climb into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Highs struggle on Saturday before climbing upward Sunday ahead of the next cold front. (WMBF)

Thankfully, a surge of warmth arrives for the second half of the weekend and boosts temperatures all the way to near 70 on Sunday. Skies will begin to turn mostly cloudy with scattered showers arriving by the evening hours. Rain will turn steady overnight as the next cold front moves through the area. A few lingering showers will be possible on Monday morning.

Rain chances return Sunday night and through Monday morning as a cold front slides through. (WMBF)

Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Monday, very similar to what we’re facing for today’s forecast. By Tuesday, the coldest weather of the season settles in with highs in the upper 30s inland and just at 40 degrees on the beaches. Overnight lows will drop into the low 20s inland with the upper 20s on the sand! BRRR!

Right on time! The coldest air of the season arrives Tuesday. (WMBF)

