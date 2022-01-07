Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Late weekend rain chances, much colder weather arrives

Some of the coldest weather of the season arrives next week
Some of the coldest weather of the season arrives next week
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rollercoaster ride of temperatures continues through the weekend.

We’re off to a cold start for the weekend as temperatures fall into the upper 20s Saturday morning. We’ll continue with the sunny skies but slowly climb through the day, topping out around 49°.

Sunday is looking much warmer ahead of our next storm system. More clouds arrive through the day but most spots are dry through sunset. Temperatures soar, climbing to nearly 70° Sunday afternoon.

The cold front arrives overnight Sunday, into early Monday morning. It will usher in a round of heavy rain, with most of the rain ending by sunrise Monday. This cold front brings the next round of cold air in, some of the coldest so far this season.

A round of showers and storms arrives overnight Sunday
A round of showers and storms arrives overnight Sunday

Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 30s by Tuesday. A hard freeze is expected by mid-week as temperatures drop into the middle 20s Wednesday.

