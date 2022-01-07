Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of new homes, development along Highway 707

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A plan to bring thousands of new homes to one of Horry County’s fastest-growing communities has been scrapped.

Engineering firm Thomas & Hutton pulled the plans for a 700-acre development along Highway 707 just before Thursday’s meeting of the Horry County Planning Commission.

The development was expected to bring nearly 4,000 new homes to the Burgess area - along with a mix of apartments, rental cottages and an active adult community.

It has since been met with criticism from residents worried about how it would impact already-crowded St. James area schools. Other concerns included how much traffic it would bring to Highway 707, as well as environmental impacts.

It’s unclear if the firm will reintroduce the plans to the commission in the future.

