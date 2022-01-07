Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of new homes, development along Highway 707

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A plan to bring thousands of new homes to one of Horry County’s fastest-growing communities has been scrapped.

Engineering firm Thomas & Hutton pulled the plans for a 700-acre development along Highway 707 just before Thursday’s meeting of the Horry County Planning Commission.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Tensions flare as planning commission considers thousands of new homes along Hwy. 707

The development was expected to bring nearly 4,000 new homes to the Burgess area - along with a mix of apartments, rental cottages and an active adult community.

It has since been met with criticism from residents worried about how it would impact already-crowded St. James area schools. Other concerns included how much traffic it would bring to Highway 707, as well as environmental impacts.

It’s unclear if the firm will reintroduce the plans to the commission in the future.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
‘A sad day for this community:’ Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
New Chick-fil-A opening in the Myrtle Beach area
1 hurt after shooting in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
Chris Dontell
Former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder answers wrongful death suit

Latest News

.
WMBF News at 6 p.m. Jan. 6
Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of homes along Highway 707
Firm pulls proposal to bring thousands of homes along Highway 707
.
Proposed renal complex has Grande Dunes residents concerned
Surfside Beach leaders say 2022 will be the year of the pier
Surfside Beach leaders say 2022 will be the year of the pier
.
Horry County nonprofit receives donation to open domestic violence shelter