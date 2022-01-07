Submit a Tip
Famous Toastery in Myrtle Beach has everything from healthy options to indulgent

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re like us, eating healthy while dining out can feel like a challenge. Luckily, Famous Toastery in Carolina Forest has plenty of fresh options for those watching what they eat in the new year.

Don’t worry, though. If you’re already looking forward to your cheat day, they’ve got you covered there as well. From salads to wraps, stuffed French toast, and a brunch bar, it’s a delicious option for anyone.

Come along with us for what you can experience!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

