Coastal Carolina men’s basketball game at South Alabama canceled

MOBILE, Ala. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team will have to wait a bit longer to resume conference play.

The program announced Friday that Saturday’s game between the Chanticleers and South Alabama has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Jaguars’ program.

Sun Belt Conference policy calls for the game to be canceled and considered a no-contest. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Chants (9-6) will be back in action on Jan. 13 at Appalachian State, before hosting the Mountaineers on Jan. 15.

