Coastal Carolina men’s basketball game at South Alabama canceled
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team will have to wait a bit longer to resume conference play.
The program announced Friday that Saturday’s game between the Chanticleers and South Alabama has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Jaguars’ program.
Sun Belt Conference policy calls for the game to be canceled and considered a no-contest. The game will not be rescheduled.
The Chants (9-6) will be back in action on Jan. 13 at Appalachian State, before hosting the Mountaineers on Jan. 15.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.