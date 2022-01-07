Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - 4-year-old Jessica “Jessie” Gutierrez was kidnapped from her home in Lexington on June 6, 1986 and was never seen again.

Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and killing Gutierrez, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

McDowell is charged with murder, kidnapping, and first-degree burglary, according to arrest warrants.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says McDowell lived in Lexington in 1986, and was arrested at his home by the Wake Forest Police Department Thursday. At this time, McDowell is being held in the Wake County Detention Center, according to deputies.

In September 2021 the FBI and SLED joined the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to continue the search for Jessica. After the search, no other information was released.

Gutierrez’s mother spoke in a previous interview and shared the love she had for her daughter.

RELATED STORY | Case of missing Lexington girl remains open 35 years later

“This is where I loved my children with my whole heart and soul,” said Debra Gutierrez, Jessie’s mother. “Home is where your heart is, and if you’re not safe at home, where are you gonna be safe at?”

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says a fresh look was taken in September when FBI special agents and analysts with the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team came to Lexington.

“Because of the work we did, coming together as a team, we were able to sort and connect more pieces of the puzzle about what happened to Jessica all those years ago,” Koon said.

More than 3,500 case file pages were reviewed in September, according to Koon. Ten FBI field offices were involved in the reexamination of the case last year.

FBI Columbia Special Agent in Charge Susan Ferensic says the arrest was able to be made because of state, federal partners, and citizens of the community coming together for the investigation.

“Regardless of how long a child is missing, we will never stop searching for answers, and we hope that this arrest is a step toward healing for the Gutierrez family,” Ferensic said.

Koon said the case would be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, which has held the case since February 2015.

Attorney General Alan Wilson stresses all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

“We look forward to working with all the agencies involved to get justice for Jessica’s family and, hopefully, bring her home. They’ve been waiting a long time and we’re glad to be a part of another step in the process,” Koon said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.