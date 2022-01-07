Bon Jovi performing in Charlotte this spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Bon Jovi 2022 Tour is making two North Carolina stops this spring.

The show takes place Friday, April 8 at the Spectrum Center and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 11 at 10 a.m.

Bon Jovi will also perform in Raleigh on April 9.

The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans.

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi in an issued statement.

For more information, visit bonjovi.com.

