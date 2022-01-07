AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old boy abducted in NC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old abducted in Jacksonville, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

We’re told Amari Gabriel Christiansen was last seen at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Grace Street area of Holiday City Mobile Park.

Amari Gabriel Christiansen is described as approximately four feet tall and weighing 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Amari was last seen in a black long sleeve shirt with “game on”, blue sweatpants with sharks, a navy blue jacket and black sneakers. He was in possession of a power ranger backpack and lunch box with Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

Anyone with information on the abduction of Amari Gabriel Christiansen is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-7585 or call 911.

