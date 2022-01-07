2 hurt in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 544 on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck, which happened in the area of Lilac Road, at around 1:15 p.m.

HCFR also said all lanes are closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Both people injured were taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

