Police: Suspect in NYE, CCU-area attempted murder in custody

Gregory Telford, II
Gregory Telford, II(Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police made an arrest in an attempted murder from New Year’s, Eve Coastal Carolina University off-campus housing unit.

CPD said 24-year-old Gregory Nigel Telford, II was arrested for attempted murder charges on Jan. 5.

According to the report, on New Year’s Eve on Hwy. 544 in Conway and arguments took place between the victim and Telford.

CPD said Teflord shot the victim “with the intent to fatally injure.”

Telford is charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

This is a developing story.

