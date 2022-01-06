Police searching for suspects after Summerville church vandalized

Submit a Tip
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are looking for the people responsible for breaking into and damaging a church in Summerville. It happened at the Flowertown Baptist Church on Boone Hill Road.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department believe someone broke into the church on Tuesday afternoon using a fire extinguisher. A report states several windows were broken and items were set on fire in the front office.

Police say someone also turned on the stove in the kitchen, and nearly $3,000 worth of items were stolen.

Investigation begins with report of burglary

On Tuesday, police responded to the church for a report of a past burglary. Officers saw that two interior doors appeared to have been broken by a fire extinguisher which was near the doors, and a rear window was broken.

In addition, investigators saw a door that had been forced open, and items that had been set on fire in the front office as well as an accelerant sprayed on the floor and surfaces of items within the office.

A report states there was visible damage to a desk that the suspect set on fire and damage to a carpet where the accelerant was sprayed and set on fire. Officers say they noticed a smell of natural gas from the building and found the stove in the kitchen had been turned on.

The victims said they arrived at the church shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday and noticed that items in the building had been disturbed, several office doors had been kicked open, and items had been set on fire in the front office.

According to the victims, the suspects stole items including two guitars, two bass guitars, and two TVs.

Horry County Council votes in favor of Highway 544 RV park