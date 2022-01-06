No injuries reported after structure fire in Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after an early morning structure fire in the Green Sea community.

Crews were called to the blaze in the area of Sandy Bluff Road and Alpine Drive around 4:55 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The Tabor City Fire Department and the Loris Fire Department assisted on scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

