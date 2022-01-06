Submit a Tip
Nearly 9,500 new confirmed COVID cases in S.C., percent positive over 29%

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday announced 9,497 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed virus cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 817,327 and deaths to 12,742, officials said.

According to DHEC, 64,421 molecular tests were conducted statewide, with a percent positive of 29.1%.

Of the new confirmed cases, 441 were in Horry County and 261 were in Florence County.

Horry County and Florence County did not register any additional deaths in the latest DHEC update.

For a full breakdown of new cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.

You can access the DHEC vaccine locator here.

