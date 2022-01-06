Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘A man that cannot pay his phone bill’: Murdaugh lawyers asking for bond reduction

Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh have filed a motion to the state grand jury asking for a reduction in...
Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh have filed a motion to the state grand jury asking for a reduction in the bond for the suspended Lowcountry attorney.(WRDW)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh have filed a motion to the state grand jury asking for a reduction in the bond for the suspended Lowcountry attorney.

On Dec. 13, State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Lee set a $7 million surety bond for Murdaugh for a total of 48 charges from multiple state grand jury indictments. Additionally, Murdaugh would be required to be monitored with GPS, remain under house arrest, surrender his passport and waive extradition if he leaves the state. Lee said Murdaugh will also need substance abuse counseling and random drug testing at a residential facility within the state.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin say an email from court-appointed co-receivers of his assets shows less than $10,000 in Murdaugh’s account.

Harpootlian and Griffin say the bond amount set is “tantamount to no bond at all.”

“Mr. Murdaugh is a man who cannot pay his phone bill,” the attorneys wrote.

Harpootlian and Griffin say the reduction to a “reasonable bond” would allow for a pre-trial release of Murdaugh who would still abide by the special conditions set by the court.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
New Chick-fil-A opening in the Myrtle Beach area
Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire
1 hurt after shooting in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
Chris Dontell
Former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder answers wrongful death suit

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday announced...
Nearly 9,500 new confirmed COVID cases in S.C., percent positive over 29%
Gregory Telford, II
Police: Suspect in NYE, CCU-area attempted murder in custody
State sets single-day COVID-19 case record for 2nd day in a row
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. hits record with over 24,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day