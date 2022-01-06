Submit a Tip
Man charged in fatal shooting of man, stepdaughter in Georgetown County denied bond

Ty Sheem Walters III
Ty Sheem Walters III(Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused in the fatal shooting of a father and his stepdaughter following a crash in Georgetown County faced a judge Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

Ty Sheem Walters III, 25, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, for the August 2020 shooting near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street.

The shooting claimed the lives of 45-year-old Charles Nicholas Wall and 21-year-old Laura Ashley Anderson.

Judge Thomas Cooper denied Walters III bond during Thursday’s proceedings.

“Judge Cooper said the violence was so random, so unexpected and so unusual that the predictability of the defendant’s conduct was low. Bond would provide no minimal protection for the witnesses, the public or the defendant himself,” the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Walters III was originally set to appear for a bond hearing in December, but the hearing was delayed due to scheduling issues.

Troopers said Wall and Walters III were driving south on Highway 521 when Wall slowed down to turn into a driveway and was hit by Walters’ vehicle.

Walters III was reportedly at fault in the crash. According to authorities, an altercation occurred after the accident and Walters III opened fire.

Warrants stated that Wall was shot at least twice in the upper torso and Anderson once in the head.

A third victim was shot and hit in the head and face with the gun, authorities said, but survived the attack.

Walters III has been held at the Georgetown County Detention Center since the incident.

He has now been denied bond twice.

