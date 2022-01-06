Loris Police Department gets $85K grant for school resource officer

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - The Loris Police Department has received an $85,000 grant from the state of South Carolina to place a school resource officer at Loris Elementary School, our news partner MyHorryNews reports.

Loris Police Chief Gary Buley says the hope is that the new resource officer will not only be there to protect students, but also give them a positive outlook about police.

The grant covers a new vehicle, salary, training and equipment. The police department can apply for the grant for up to six years.

The resource officer position will first be offered to current Loris police officers. If an officer is interested and takes the job, the department will hire an officer to replace them.

A new program that will come with this is the the D.A.R.E program, which teaches kids to say no to alcohol and drugs.

