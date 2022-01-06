Longs area roadway blocked as crews work fuel spill, drivers asked to avoid area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A roadway in the Longs area is blocked Thursday due to a fuel spill.

Crews were called to the incident near Star Bluff Road and Ten Crossing Road shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials said a motor home and a gas truck collided, causing the fuel spill.

Lanes near the incident are blocked as crews mitigate the spill. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

