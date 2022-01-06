Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Longs area roadway blocked as crews work fuel spill, drivers asked to avoid area

A roadway in the Longs area is blocked Thursday due to a fuel spill.
A roadway in the Longs area is blocked Thursday due to a fuel spill.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A roadway in the Longs area is blocked Thursday due to a fuel spill.

Crews were called to the incident near Star Bluff Road and Ten Crossing Road shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials said a motor home and a gas truck collided, causing the fuel spill.

Lanes near the incident are blocked as crews mitigate the spill. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
New Chick-fil-A opening in the Myrtle Beach area
Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire
1 hurt after shooting in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
Chris Dontell
Former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder answers wrongful death suit

Latest News

Surfside Beach leaders say 2022 will be the year of the pier
Surfside Beach leaders say 2022 will be the year of the pier
.
Horry County nonprofit receives donation to open domestic violence shelter
Ty Sheem Walters III
Man charged in fatal shooting of man, stepdaughter in Georgetown County denied bond
Deputies, SLED agents and troopers on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Florence...
Coroner identifies suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Florence County