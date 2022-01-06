Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Jan. 6 SCBCA high school basketball state rankings

SCHSL Basketball Logo
SCHSL Basketball Logo(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball season is in full swing across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

A handful of squads have already started region action with others to follow suit in the coming days. Thursday afternoon, the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its latest state rankings. Below are the boys and girls top 10 teams from the SCHSL in each class. Our local squads are highlighted in bold.

CLASS 5A BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Riverside

3. Ft. Dorchester

4. Ridge View

5. Northwestern

6. Mauldin

7. Byrnes

8. Sumter

9. T.L. Hanna

10. Goose Creek

CLASS 5A GIRLS

1. Dorman

2. Lexington

3. Sumter

4. Rock Hill

5.  Stratford

6. Dutch Fork

7. Stall

8. Cane Bay

9. Woodmont

10. Spring Valley

CLASS 4A BOYS

1. Irmo

2. AC Flora

3. Catawba Ridge

4. Lancaster

5. Wilson

6. Hartsville

7. West Florence

8. Travelers Rest

9. Greenville

10. South Pointe

CLASS 4A GIRLS

1. Westside

2. Catawba Ridge

3. North Augusta

4. Aiken

5. South Florence

6. AC Flora

7. Westwood

8. West Florence

9. Walhalla

10. South Pointe

CLASS 3A BOYS

1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

2. Seneca

3. Brookland-Cayce

4. Dillon

5. Crestwood

6. Blue Ridge

7. Union County

8. Powdersville

9. Fox Creek

10. Manning

CLASS 3A GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Lower Richland

3. Blue Ridge

4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

5. Southside

6. Emerald

7. Clinton

8. Camden

9. Aynor

10. Oceanside

CLASS 2A BOYS

1. York Prep

2. Wade Hampton

3. Landrum

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Christ Church

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Woodland

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Greer Middle College

10. North Central

CLASS 2A GIRLS

1. Blacksburg

2. Christ Church

3. Silver Bluff

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Saluda

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Latta

8. Chesterfield

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Barnwell

CLASS 1A BOYS

1. Scott’s Branch

2. Calhoun County

3. Hemingway

4. Baptist Hill

5. Carver’s Bay

6. Calhoun Falls Charter

7. Denmark-Olar

8. South Side Christian

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Bridges Prep

CLASS 1A GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. East Clarendon

3. High Point Academy

4. Lake View

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Whale Branch

7. Southside Christian

8. McBee

9. Cross

10. Lamar

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire, officials say
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
New Chick-fil-A opening in the Myrtle Beach area
1 hurt after shooting in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
Chris Dontell
Former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder answers wrongful death suit

Latest News

A well-known basketball tournament featuring elite high school athletes from across the country...
41st Annual Beach Ball Classic tips off in Myrtle Beach, honors former mayor
National Signing Day: Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school seniors make college decisions
National Signing Day: Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school seniors make college decisions
National Signing Day: Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school seniors make college decisions
National Signing Day: Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school seniors make college decisions
South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17