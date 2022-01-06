Jan. 6 SCBCA high school basketball state rankings
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball season is in full swing across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
A handful of squads have already started region action with others to follow suit in the coming days. Thursday afternoon, the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its latest state rankings. Below are the boys and girls top 10 teams from the SCHSL in each class. Our local squads are highlighted in bold.
CLASS 5A BOYS
1. Dorman
2. Riverside
3. Ft. Dorchester
4. Ridge View
5. Northwestern
6. Mauldin
7. Byrnes
8. Sumter
9. T.L. Hanna
10. Goose Creek
CLASS 5A GIRLS
1. Dorman
2. Lexington
3. Sumter
4. Rock Hill
5. Stratford
6. Dutch Fork
7. Stall
8. Cane Bay
9. Woodmont
10. Spring Valley
CLASS 4A BOYS
1. Irmo
2. AC Flora
3. Catawba Ridge
4. Lancaster
5. Wilson
6. Hartsville
7. West Florence
8. Travelers Rest
9. Greenville
10. South Pointe
CLASS 4A GIRLS
1. Westside
2. Catawba Ridge
3. North Augusta
4. Aiken
5. South Florence
6. AC Flora
7. Westwood
8. West Florence
9. Walhalla
10. South Pointe
CLASS 3A BOYS
1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
2. Seneca
3. Brookland-Cayce
4. Dillon
5. Crestwood
6. Blue Ridge
7. Union County
8. Powdersville
9. Fox Creek
10. Manning
CLASS 3A GIRLS
1. Keenan
2. Lower Richland
3. Blue Ridge
4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
5. Southside
6. Emerald
7. Clinton
8. Camden
9. Aynor
10. Oceanside
CLASS 2A BOYS
1. York Prep
2. Wade Hampton
3. Landrum
4. Phillip Simmons
5. Christ Church
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Woodland
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Greer Middle College
10. North Central
CLASS 2A GIRLS
1. Blacksburg
2. Christ Church
3. Silver Bluff
4. Phillip Simmons
5. Saluda
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Latta
8. Chesterfield
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Barnwell
CLASS 1A BOYS
1. Scott’s Branch
2. Calhoun County
3. Hemingway
4. Baptist Hill
5. Carver’s Bay
6. Calhoun Falls Charter
7. Denmark-Olar
8. South Side Christian
9. Hannah-Pamplico
10. Bridges Prep
CLASS 1A GIRLS
1. Military Magnet
2. East Clarendon
3. High Point Academy
4. Lake View
5. Denmark-Olar
6. Whale Branch
7. Southside Christian
8. McBee
9. Cross
10. Lamar
