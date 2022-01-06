Jan. 6 SCBCA high school basketball state rankings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball season is in full swing across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

A handful of squads have already started region action with others to follow suit in the coming days. Thursday afternoon, the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its latest state rankings. Below are the boys and girls top 10 teams from the SCHSL in each class. Our local squads are highlighted in bold.

CLASS 5A BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Riverside

3. Ft. Dorchester

4. Ridge View

5. Northwestern

6. Mauldin

7. Byrnes

8. Sumter

9. T.L. Hanna

10. Goose Creek

CLASS 5A GIRLS

1. Dorman

2. Lexington

3. Sumter

4. Rock Hill

5. Stratford

6. Dutch Fork

7. Stall

8. Cane Bay

9. Woodmont

10. Spring Valley

CLASS 4A BOYS

1. Irmo

2. AC Flora

3. Catawba Ridge

4. Lancaster

5. Wilson

6. Hartsville

7. West Florence

8. Travelers Rest

9. Greenville

10. South Pointe

CLASS 4A GIRLS

1. Westside

2. Catawba Ridge

3. North Augusta

4. Aiken

5. South Florence

6. AC Flora

7. Westwood

8. West Florence

9. Walhalla

10. South Pointe

CLASS 3A BOYS

1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

2. Seneca

3. Brookland-Cayce

4. Dillon

5. Crestwood

6. Blue Ridge

7. Union County

8. Powdersville

9. Fox Creek

10. Manning

CLASS 3A GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Lower Richland

3. Blue Ridge

4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

5. Southside

6. Emerald

7. Clinton

8. Camden

9. Aynor

10. Oceanside

CLASS 2A BOYS

1. York Prep

2. Wade Hampton

3. Landrum

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Christ Church

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Woodland

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Greer Middle College

10. North Central

CLASS 2A GIRLS

1. Blacksburg

2. Christ Church

3. Silver Bluff

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Saluda

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Latta

8. Chesterfield

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Barnwell

CLASS 1A BOYS

1. Scott’s Branch

2. Calhoun County

3. Hemingway

4. Baptist Hill

5. Carver’s Bay

6. Calhoun Falls Charter

7. Denmark-Olar

8. South Side Christian

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Bridges Prep

CLASS 1A GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. East Clarendon

3. High Point Academy

4. Lake View

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Whale Branch

7. Southside Christian

8. McBee

9. Cross

10. Lamar

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.