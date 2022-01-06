Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County kidnapping, attempted murder suspect caught in N.C., awaits extradition to S.C.

The alleged kidnapping and attempted murder took place on Christmas Eve
Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - U.S. Marshals apprehended a suspect wanted on kidnapping and attempted murder charges in Horry County in North Carolina Thursday.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Ronald Lee Ward, Jr. is alleged to have fled Horry County after kidnapping and attempting to murder a female on December 24. Law enforcement believed Ward was possibly staying in Forest City, N.C.

Further investigation and the assistance of the Carolina Regional Task Force - Charlotte, Ashville and Myrtle Beach - located Ward in a locked room, inside a home at 127 Emory Eve. in Forest City.

Ward was taken into custody, transported to the Rutherford County jail, and awaiting extradition to South Carolina. He faces felony charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire, officials say
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
New Chick-fil-A opening in the Myrtle Beach area
1 hurt after shooting in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
Chris Dontell
Former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder answers wrongful death suit

Latest News

Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh have filed a motion to the state grand jury asking for a reduction in...
‘A man that cannot pay his phone bill’: Murdaugh lawyers asking for bond reduction
A period of gusty winds is likely through Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Turning windy and much colder
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joined at left by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks at a news...
Reps. Gaetz, Greene deliver remarks on Jan. 6 Capitol riots
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday announced...
Nearly 9,500 new confirmed COVID cases in S.C., percent positive over 29%