Group holds Jan. 6 insurrection remembrance vigil at Statehouse

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local group plans to host two vigils and a virtual panel in remembrance of the US Capitol riot.

The group, Carolina for All, is holding the vigil in Remembrance of the January 6th Capitol riots that happened one year ago.

The vigils will be held at the statehouse in Columbia at 12:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The group plans for several people to speak and invites the public to speak as well.

Group officials said this:

January 6 marks one year since a faction of elected officials incited armed right-wing militants to attack the U.S. Capitol. To stop such an attack from happening again, advocates are encouraging Congress to pass legislation including the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and DC Statehood.

