FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Thursday ahead before temperatures tumble

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is a quiet day as you are heading out the door! A few areas of patchy fog are out there but shouldn’t cause too many issues for the morning commute. As you step out the door this morning, it’s a cool start with the upper 30s inland and the lower 40s along the beach. Today is the day to get out and enjoy the weather as partly cloudy skies give way to highs in the lower 60s today.

Get out today and enjoy the warmer day before the 40s return for highs tomorrow. (WMBF)

The next cold front arrives late tonight and into Friday morning, brining the risk of a few light showers to the area tonight. Rain chances are only at 20% tonight and a gusty wind will return overnight and into tomorrow morning, making the cold air feel even colder at times on Friday.

After starting off the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s, Friday afternoon temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s with a gusty northwest wind at times.

The weekend will see a dramatic change in temperatures with highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s on Sunday. (WMBF)

Saturday will be another chilly day with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s and only climbing into the middle to upper 40s by the afternoon.

Another dramatic change in temperatures will arrive toward the end of the weekend and into next week. Sunday will bring highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s as southerly winds pump back into the Carolinas. Unfortunately, another cold front will take shot at the region, bringing rain chances late Sunday and into Monday morning.

Highs will climb to the 70s on Sunday with the coldest air of the season returning Tuesday. (WMBF)

By Monday, rain will be ending and cold air will start to pour into the region. Temperatures may fall through the day on Monday and then bottom out by Tuesday and Wednesday when afternoon temperatures only reach to near 40. Nighttime temperatures will drop well into the 20s.

